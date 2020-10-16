Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GR OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE | Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the vehicle on the city's southeast side overnight. GRPD says investigators believe the victim died from a gunshot wound but will have the official cause of death after an autopsy.

MICHIGAN COVID-19 CASES | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,030 daily cases of coronavirus Thursday. This is the first time the state's daily case count has exceeded 2,000, and the highest single day increase. MDHHS said the high daily case count is due to a data slowdown impacted the processing of lab results late Wednesday night. Thursday's case total includes cases that would have been in Wednesday's report.

TRUMP IN MUSKEGON | President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Muskegon Saturday, Oct. 17. The campaign says he will be delivering remarks on "supporting law enforcement." Trump is only the 4th sitting president to visit Muskegon County.

BIDEN IN MICHIGAN | Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making another campaign stop in Michigan. He will be in Southfield and Detroit on Friday, Oct. 16. He will give remarks about protecting and expanding healthcare in Southfield and voter mobilization in Detroit. The campaign stop was announced after Biden's running mate Kalama Harris paused all in-person after after two-people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

FORECAST | Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with late-day showers possible. A much-cooler weekend is settling in while next week will be quite unsettled with showers. Get the full forecast here.

