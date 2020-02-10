Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE | President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. The president’s physician said in a memo that Trump and the first lady, “are both well at this time” and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

HOPE HICKS TESTS POSITIVE | Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official.

STOCK MARKET | U.S. stock futures and Asian shares fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials dropped nearly 2% but were trading 1.2% lower several hours later. Oil prices tumbled about 3%.

GVSU ORDER | Grand Valley State University's 'stay in place' order for all students living on or off campus in Allendale expired Thursday night. But school officials and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced a second order through Oct. 16, and includes preventive actions like limiting the number of guests visiting a student in the living units, prohibiting group gatherings indoors, and requiring face coverings indoors and outdoors.

