Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

FINAL DEBATE | Thursday night was the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The candidates touched on several topics including pandemic response and health care. The debate was considerably less chaotic than the first, due in part to a new rule allowing mics to be muted. Now Trump and Biden will hit the campaign trail hard, the Nov. 3 election is just 11 days away.

GRPD GUN BUYBACK | The first of two gun buyback events hosted by the Grand Rapids Police Department is happening Saturday, Oct. 24 on the southeast side of the city. People are asked to bring the weapons unloaded and stored in the trunk of the vehicle. They will receive a pre-paid gift card -- no questions asked.

KFB BROWN BAGS | In the fight against child hunger, Kids' Food Basket is asking for decorate brown paper bags Friday in a final push to reach 100,000 bags. For ever bag donated, they will receive a 10-cent match from TCF Bank, up to $10,000. During the pandemic, the organization has distributed more than 450,000 emergency meals in churches, schools, and organizations that serve low-income and high-risk individuals.

FORECAST | Mild out-the-door temperatures transition to chilly by the end of the day as rain and thunderstorms pass through. Get the full forecast here.

