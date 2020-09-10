Early Morning Rush: Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

THEATERS REOPEN | Indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, bingo halls, and bowling centers are among the businesses that can reopen Friday, Oct. 9. Some restrictions are also easing on gatherings and events.

TRUMP HEALTH UPDATE | President Donald Trump is insisting he is ready to resume rallies and is feeling well -- just one week after his COVID-19 diagnosis. His doctor say the president has complete his course of therapy. Trump has not been seen in public since he return to the White House on Monday.

DEBATE UNCERTAINTY | The campaign's final debates between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were thrown into uncertainty Thursday as the rival camps offered dueling proposals for the remaining faceoffs that have been upended by the president’s coronavirus infection.

FORECAST | A warm weekend is ahead with highs staying in the 70s.

