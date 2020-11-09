Early Morning Rush: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

COMMEMORATING 9/11 | The Ford Presidential Museum will put on the annual West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance Friday and the Scout Salute committee will continue the tradition of honoring those who died during the attacks.The museum's event will be held virtually, due to the pandemic.

TRUMP IN MICHIGAN | President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Saginaw County Thursday evening. He spoke to a crowd of about 5,000 people and touched on a wide range of topics, including the tapes that reportedly revealed he purposefully downplayed the coronavirus.

CELL PHONE STORE BREAK IN | A Metro PCS store was broken into overnight, but Grand Rapids Police said nothing was taken. This is the latest in a string of break-ins at area businesses in the last few months -- cell phone stores and auto shops among the most common targets.

WIZARDING WEEKENDS | The John Ball Zoo is about to get magical this weekend. Wizarding Weekends return Saturday, transforming the zoo into a magical world. Organizers encourage everyone to dress up for the occasion.

FORECAST | Friday brings partly cloudy skies, then clouds and rain return Saturday.

