Early Morning Rush: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Here's your Early Morning Rush for Friday, Sept. 25

KENT COUNTY BODYCAMS | Kent County Sheriff's deputies will soon have body cams after county commissioners unanimously approved the $2.2 million request. The sheriff says it is part of a plan to increase transparency.

13 ON YOUR SIDELINES | Friday night high school football has returned, and perhaps no game is bigger than Muskegon vs. Mona Shores. Muskegon has one the last four matchups, but Mona Shores is coming off a state title last year. Other big games include Grandville vs. East Kentwood and Benton Harbor vs. Muskegon Catholic Central. Find all the highlights here.

RBG IN STATE | Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, marking the first woman in American history to do so, as well as the first Jewish-American. She is also just the second Supreme Court justice to lie in state.

FORECAST | Dry, warm weather continues through most of the weekend. Temperatures nosedive next week. Get the full forecast here.

