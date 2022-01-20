Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Jan. 20

Here are today's top headlines for Jan. 20, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FERRIS PROFESSOR RESPONDS TO VIDEO: The Ferris State professor suspended for sharing a profane, 14-minute-long introduction video with his students has uploaded a new video, entitled 'Hello Internet (press release)'.

Barry Mehler's video was uploaded just one day after the news of his possible lawsuit. Mehler plans to sue his employer if his suspension is not lifted, his lawyer said in a letter sent to University officials Tuesday.

DEVOS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL UPDATE: The patient population at a Grand Rapids children's hospital facility is mirroring a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Wednesday at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, officials reported the highest number of COVID patients since the start of the pandemic: 22.

GRPD CHIEF SEARCH CONTINUES: Three candidates were selected from a list of 35 applicants to be the next chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department. The community asked questions and met the candidates Wednesday night.

The three men are from Battle Creek, Milwaukee and Chicago. The comment session took place on the 9th Floor City Commission Chambers in City Hall.

FORECAST | LAKESHORE SNOW, INLAND SUN: Lake-effect snow affects the lakeshore through this afternoon. Widespread Saturday snow.

