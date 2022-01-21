Early Morning Rush: Friday, Jan. 21

Here are the top headlines for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MEAT LOAF DEAD AT 74: Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light," “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," has died.

The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday, according to a family statement posted on his official Facebook page.

NAACP REJECTS GRPD CHIEF CANDIDATES: Leaders of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP say they cannot support any of the three finalists for Grand Rapids Police Chief.

Now that the community and media has had the opportunity to meet with the candidates, a new chief is expected to be named in a couple of weeks by City Manager Mark Washington. But the NAACP wants the city to go back to the drawing board.

BIRDS RESCUED READY FOR ADOPTION: Birds and Beaks Rescue in Battle Creek took in 300 of more than 800 budgies, a type of parakeet, and nursed them back to health.

The quarantine period ends on Wednesday, January 26, at which point the budgies will be available for adoption. They're already taking applications on their website.

FORECAST: Sunshine and cold temperatures today. Widespread snow tomorrow. 2+" likely.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.