Early Morning Rush: Monday, Aug. 3, 2020

Here's what you need to know for Monday, Aug. 3.

AUG. 4 VOTER GUIDE | In West Michigan, voters will head to the polls (or vote from home) in the Aug. 4 primary election. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has created a voter guide, complete with information on how to vote, what's on the ballot, and who is competing in the primary. See the guide here.

COVID-19 TESTING | Starting today, five Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market stores will offer free COVID-19 testing. SpartanNash partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide the testing at its pharmacies. Learn more here.

TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS | Tropical Storm Isaias is trying to get better organized today as it sits on the Gulf Stream right off the east coast of Florida. Isaias will track up much of the East Coast and is expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Get the latest on Isaias here.

STAFFORD ON COVID-19 LIST | Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, which was created for players who either test positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone infected. Read more here.

FORECAST | Monday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers, especially in the south. It will be cooler, but still humid. Get the full forecast here.