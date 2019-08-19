SHOTS FIRED IN GR | One person is in custody and authorities are searching for a second after shots were fired on the northwest side of Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

CELL PHONE STORE BREAK-INS | Two more cell phone stores in Kent County were broken into Monday morning. This marks 12 in a rash of incidents that have plagued Kent and Ottawa counties in the recent weeks.

TEEN SHOT & KILLED | A 16-year-old Muskegon boy was shot in the head and killed late Saturday night. HE was found in a parking lot, but no arrests have been made yet.

SKYDIVER DIES IN GRAND HAVEN | The victim was participating in the Dink Dink Boogie event at Grand Haven airport. The victim suffered fatal injuries during the landing process.

SCHWALLIER'S OPENS FOR THE SEASON | Where the raspberries are ripe and the donuts are always fresh -- Schwallier's County Basket in Sparta says they're open for the season.

FORECAST | Sunny, warm and humid weather begins the work week. Today's highs will be in the mid 80s with dew points in the 60s.

