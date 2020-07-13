Early Morning Rush: Monday, July 13, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

SOUTH HAVEN SEARCH | Crews in South Haven are looking for a man who was reported "in distress" in Lake Michigan Sunday night. A friend of the man reported him missing. Authorities said water conditions were dangerous Sunday, with waves reaching five to six feet.

MASK MANDATE | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's mask mandate went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, July 13. Under the order, Michiganders are required to wear masks in indoor public spaces or face a $500 fine.

GR PROTEST ARRESTS | A car parade in honor of Breonna Taylor was driving through Grand Rapids Sunday afternoon. Demonstrators said cars faced a block in the road and were figuring out how to turn around when police came out and confronted them. GRPD said the gathering at the intersection was an unpermitted "pop-up event." Five people were arrested.

REDSKINS NAME CHANGE | Ten days after announcing it was reviewing its nickname, the Washington Redskins are expected to announce they are retiring the "Redskins" name on Monday.

FORECAST | Enjoy the comfortable summer days while they last -- hot days are back later this week! Get the full forecast here.

