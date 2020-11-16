Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

Here's what you need to know for Monday, Nov. 16

BUSINESS RESTRICTIONS | Beginning Wednesday, bars and restaurants will close all indoor service. Casino, movie theaters, bowling alleys, stadiums, and arenas will be closed. Gyms can remain open for individual workouts only, as well as any work that cannot be performed at home, including manufacturing, construction, and health occupations.

SCHOOL RESTRICTIONS | Under the 3-week epidemic order, all high schools are closed for in-person learning. K-8 schooling can continue in-person with strong mitigation and mask requirements. There will also be no in-person learning at colleges and universities. Childcare centers will remain open.

HS SPORTS ON HOLD | The order also puts a temporary hold on all high school sports. The MHSAA has suspended its fall tournaments for girls volleyball and swimming, and the high school football playoffs. There are three weeks left in those playoffs and the MHSAA says it still hopes to complete each season. Winter sports practices and competitions are also on hold.

FORECAST | An isolated wintry mix shower is possible Monday afternoon and evening. Get the full forecast here.

