Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

CAMPAIGNS IN MI | Both campaigns are leaving their mark on Michigan as Election Day closes in. President Donald Trump will be in Grand Rapids for a late night rally at Gerald R. Ford Airport. That is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. Democratic challenger Joe Biden, alongside former President Barack Obama, spent part of Saturday in Michigan campaigning in Flint and Bloomfield Hills.

COVID-19 RESTAURANT RULES | Starting Monday, all dine-in restaurants and bars must get customers' names and phone numbers for contract-tracing purposes -- and no more than six people can sit at a table.

SCHOOLS' STATUSES | West Michigan schools continue to adjust their schedules in wake of COVID-19 outbreaks. East Kentwood and Lowell high schools return to in-person learning Monday. Both schools were virtual last week due to rising COVID-19 cases. Zeeland East and Zeeland West are virtual this week after a reported outbreak.

FORECAST | After snow and wind Sunday, Monday starts a stretch of warmer, sunny days. Get the full forecast here.

