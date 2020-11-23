Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

HONESTIE HODGES DEATH | The family of Honestie Hodges confirmed over the weekend the 14-year-old died of COVID-19 complications. Three years ago, she inspired Grand Rapids Police's Honestie Policy following an incident where she was held at gunpoint and handcuffed. The video garnered community backlash which lead GRPD to change how officers interacted with children.

COVID VACCINE UPDATE | The rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccine could be just three weeks away. Pfizer and BioNTech have requested emergency FDA approval -- which would allow them to start distributing on Dec. 11, with vaccinations starting on Dec. 12. The companies say they can get the vaccine to 20 million people by the end of the month, the first of which would be health care workers and first responders.

VOTE CERTIFICATION | The Michigan State Board of Canvassers are meeting Monday to certify the state's election results. The Republican lawmakers have asked for the board to delay the cortication for two weeks and conduct an audit of Wayne County's results. Democrats say there has been no evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities that would be enough to overturn the results, and the board should certify when they meet at 1 p.m.

FORECAST | A few more rounds of wintry mix to snow showers come this week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.