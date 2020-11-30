Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

INDOOR DINING BAN CHALLENGE | A lawsuit challenging Michigan's temporary ban on indoor dining is set for a hearing in federal court today. Michigan's restaurant industry filed the suit after the state health department imposed a three-week ban on indoor dining earlier this month. Industry officials want the ban lifted to protect bars and restaurants already struggling financially due to the pandemic.

CYBER MONDAY | Shoppers are gearing up for a blockbuster Cyber Monday. Analysts predict that today could be the largest online sales day in history. Americans are expected to spend between ten and twelve billion dollars, which is an increase of about 15 to 35% from last year.

KENT COUNTY CRASH | A Sunday evening crash has left one person in critical condition. Police say the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids on East Fulton Street. According to Kent County dispatch, two cars were involved but it is unclear what caused the crash.

FORECAST | West Michigan will miss out on the wintry storm Monday, but a few light snow showers or flurries are possible. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.