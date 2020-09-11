Early Morning Rush: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

BIDEN COVID-19 TASK FORCE | President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce the members of his coronavirus task force on Monday. It will reportedly be led by former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and former FDA Commissioner David Kessler. This announcement would be Biden's first major decision after being projected to defeat President Donald.

TRUMP VOTER FRAUD | President Donald Trump has promised legal action in the coming days as he refused to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump and his campaign have leveled accusations of large-scale voter fraud in Pennsylvania and other states that broke for Biden, so far without proof.

U of M vs WISCONSIN | It could be announced as early as today if Michigan will play it's next football game. The Wolverine are scheduled to host No. 10 Wisconsin, but the Badgers have had to cancel their last two games due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The game is supposed to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

NATIONAL ADOPTION MONTH | November is National Adoption Monday and in honor of that and the growing need for foster and adoptive parents, D.A. Blodgett - St. John's in West Michigan is holding informative meetings for inquiring minds. Learn more here.

FORECAST | Long-standing record highs will likely fall Monday and Tuesday before cooler, more seasonable weather returns. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.