Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

KIDNAPPING PLOT | The U.S. Marine Corps has confirmed that two men charged in the plots against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were former Marines. Joseph Morrison served up until last Thursday, when he was officially arraigned on state charges. Daniel Harris served until June 2019.

SHIFTING ONLINE | Two school districts in West Michigan are moving to virtual learning after reporting cases of COVID-19. Holland High School will be virtual today while school officials use the time to conduct contact tracing. In Rockford, the entire district is moving to virtual learning and will remain remote for the next two weeks.

CLEAN SLATE BILLS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to sign a package of bills focused on criminal justice reform Monday afternoon, which are being called "clean slate" legislation. One bill would expunge criminal records after two and a half years. Another would help those with marijuana misdemeanors clear their records sooner.

PENCE IN MICHIGAN | Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Grand Rapids this week for a "Make America Great Again" event. It is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Lacks Enterprises, Inc. All attendees will be given a temperature check, a mask to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

FORECAST | Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers moving in this afternoon, before clearing out tonight. Get the full forecast here.

