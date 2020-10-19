Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

IVANKA IN KENT COUNTY | Ivanka Trump will be in Alto Monday to speak with local supporters, the Trump/Pence campaign announced over the weekend. It is not yet known where the event will take place, but it is set to start at 4 p.m.

WHITMER vs. TRUMP | President Donald Trump and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traded shots over the weekend. In Muskegon on Saturday, the president was critical of the governor's handling of the pandemic. Whitmer responded Sunday, accusing the president of inciting violence -- like the plot to kidnap her.

STIMULUS DEADLINE | House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has imposed a 48-hour deadline for Republicans and Democrats to come to an agreement on a stimulus package before the Nov. 3 election. Pelosi said the impasses was not just over the bill's cost, but testing, contact tracing, health care, and other parts of a plan to handle the pandemic.

LIONS VICTORY | Lions fans are basking in the glow of a convincing victory Sunday. Detroit built an 18-point lead even they couldn’t squander against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Lions are now 2 and 3 on the young season and will look to hit the .500 mark this Sunday when they take on the 1 and 5 Atlanta Falcons.

FORECAST | Rain will be on and off through the work week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Get the full forecast here.

