Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

COVID-19 NUMBERS | Over the weekend, a record number of daily cases were reported. MDHSS reported 3,338 new cases Saturday. Nationwide, the death toll has surpassed 225,000. MDHSS is hosting a virtual roundtable Monday afternoon with state, national, and local experts to discuss current trends and strategies to slow the spread of the virus.

ACB CONFIRMATION | Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation on Monday despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

MISSING ALLEGAN MAN | Authorities in Allegan County are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. William "Bill" Behrens has not been seen since Sunday afternoon and is on a medication that if not taken for an extended period of time could put him in danger.

FATAL GRAND RAPIDS FIRE | Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating after remains were found Sunday morning at the scene of a house fire on the city's NE side.

FORECAST | Light showers/mix possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain chilly. Get the full forecast here.

