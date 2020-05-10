Early Morning Rush: Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

TRUMP'S CONDITION | President Donald Trump's medical team says he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday. Doctors say his condition continues to improve -- Trump was feeling well enough for a surprise motorcade Sunday.

MI SUPREME COURT RULING | Several questions remain unanswered following the Michigan Supreme Court's decision to strike down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency orders. The governor claims some of those mandates will remain in effect, because they were issued but other sources of authority, such as the Department of Public Health, but that her legal team is still sorting through all the variables.

GRANDVILLE SHOOTING | Grandville Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Friday night. A man was found shot to death in a car. One arrest has been made, but it's not clear what led to the shooting or the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the vehicle.

FORECAST | A cool start to the work week, but temperatures warm to the 60s by Tuesday.

