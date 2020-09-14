Early Morning Rush: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

VIOLENT WEEKEND IN GR | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating several shootings that happened over the weekend, including one at a hookah lounge that left seven people injured. In total, 11 people were shot in at least three separate shootings.

BIDEN & TRUMP IN MI | Former Second Lady Jill Biden, wife to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will visit West Michigan Tuesday Sept. 15. Biden will be in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning and later in Battle Creek. Donald Trump Jr. will also be in Michigan this week, speaking at an even in Macomb County.

RED KETTLE CHANGES | The Salvation Army is kicking off its Red Kettle campaign earlier than ever. Monday morning the nonprofit announced a new "Rescue Christmas" campaign. The Salvation Army says due to the pandemic -- it expects to serve up to 155% more people this year, while also expecting a 50% drop in fundraising.

FORECAST | Sunshine and near-seasonal temperatures make Monday a nice start to the week. Get the full forecast here.

