Early Morning Rush: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

NEWAYGO HS CLOSED | Newaygo High School is closed Monday, Sept. 21, due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19. A decision about whether or not the school will remain closed for the rest of the week will be made later Monday.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS | Absentee ballots will start going out Thursday. All complete absentee ballots must be received by your local clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted. Here's where you can find more information on how to vote by mail.

FREMONT CINEMAS SAVED | The coronavirus pandemic nearly took out two West Michigan theaters. But, over the weekend, Fremont Cinemas announced that new buyers have come forward at the last minute and the two theaters were saved.

FORECAST | Our dry stretch of weather continues. Sunshine filtered by wildfire smoke. Get the full forecast here.

