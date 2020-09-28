Early Morning Rush: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GRAND RAPIDS HOMICIDE | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a homicide on the southwest side of the city after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.

GRANT SCHOOLS OUTBREAK | Grant Public Schools announced Sunday that the middle and high schools will be shifting to remote learning for two weeks after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

TRUMP'S TAXES | President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in the year he ran for president and in his first year in the White House, according to a report in the New York Times released Sunday.

LIONS WIN | The Detroit Lions beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23, breaking an 11-game losing streak Sunday.

FORECAST | An unsettled week of weather means shower chances exist nearly every day. Get the full forecast here.

