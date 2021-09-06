Early Morning Rush: Monday, Sept. 6

Here's what you should know for Monday, Sept. 6.

ALLEGAN COUNTY DROWNING: Deputies say a man visiting the lakeshore from Chicago drowned Sunday afternoon in Lake Michigan. It happened at Saugatuck Dunes State Park. The man had been in the water by himself for about 15 minutes when friends went to go check on him. They were able to pull him from the water with some help from some bystanders. They tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

ZEELAND CRASH: In Ottawa County, deputies say a driver led officers on a chase Monday morning and eventually crashed the vehicle. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation when a man with a passenger took off in a vehicle. They eventually crashed on a dirt road in Zeeland Township. The two are expected to be OK. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

MICHIGAN GAS LEAK: Dozens have been evacuated from a Metro-Detroit community after a fuel leak from a nearby Ford Auto plant. It's mostly impacting the community of flat rock. Officials say one to three thousand gallons of gasoline from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant spilled into the streets. Ford has issued an apology. It's not clear when those homeowners will be able to return.

