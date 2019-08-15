IMMIGRATION RULE LAWSUIT | Attorneys general in 13 states, including Michigan AG Dana Nessel, have filed a lawsuit challenging a Trump administration rule that'll allow immigration officials to deny green cards to migrants who use public assistance, including food stamps or housing vouchers.

LST 939 THIEF | Surveillance video may help identify the man suspected of stealing military souvenirs from LST 393 in Muskegon. He walked off with a purple heart, battle ribbons, unit patches, insignia and other "priceless" items. The police are investigating and may be monitoring websites where military items and souvenirs are sold.

FORD RECALL| Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year.

PA SHOOTING LATEST | At least one gunman opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, authorities said. None of the officers sustained life-threatening injuries and they've been released from the hospital.

WALL STREET WORRIES | The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 800 points after the bond market flashed a warning sign about a possible recession for the first time since 2007. The S&P 500 lost 85 points and Nasdaq lost 242 points. Bond prices soared. The yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to 1.58% from 1.68% Tuesday, a big move.

THE FORECAST | Unsettled weather sticks around the next few days. Today will be mostly cloudy and mild with a few scattered showers.

