CELL PHONE STORE BREAK-IN | Yet another cell phone store has been broken into in West Michigan. This time, a Sprint store in Wyoming. This is the 13th cell phone store to be robbed between Kent and Ottawa counties in the last two weeks.

MUSK. SHOOTING LATEST | Authorities in Muskegon say one teenager is in custody for the shooting death of 16-year-old Zamarian Cooper. Investigators are still searching for three other suspects that may have been involved. Officials are witnesses, including anyone who may have cell phone video of the shooting, to contact police.

VAPING NUMBERS | There have been 153 possible cases of severe lung illness connected to e-cigarette use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cases are occurring in people who vape, and doctors say it resembles an inhalation injury, as if someone breathed in a caustic substance.

US BUDGET PROJECTIONS | The federal budget deficit is expected to balloon to more than $1 trillion in the next fiscal year under the first projections taking into account the big budget deal that President Donald Trump and Congress reached this summer, the Congressional Budget Office reported Wednesday.

MUSK. CONVENTION CENTER LATEST | A number of road closures around Muskegon will help facilitate construction for the new Muskegon Convention Center. The LC Walker Arena will remain open throughout construction, but the main lobby doors facing 4th Street will be closed.

FORECAST | Sunshine and comfortable temperatures hang around West Michigan into the weekend.. Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable.

