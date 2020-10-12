Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

FDA VACCINE APPROVAL | The FDA is set to meet at 9 a.m. to give emergency authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If approved, the vaccine would start shipping to distribution sites within 24 hours. Individual states determine who will get it first, with most prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders.

FORD AIRPORT TESTING | Starting Thursday morning, the Ford Airport has a COVID-19 testing site in one of its parking lots. The drive-up, no appointment site offers both rapid testing, which provides results in about 15 minutes, and the molecular PCR tests, which provides results in about 1-2 days. The airport says that it is one of the first in the nation to have a testing site.

MUSKEGON CO. RECOUNT | The Board of Canvassers in Muskegon County will meet Thursday morning to conduct a recount of the Nov. 3 election. It starts at 8:30 a.m. and the public is welcome to attend. Joe Biden narrowly won Muskegon County by a little more than 500 votes.

FORECAST | Another sunny and mild day Thursday, then snow will make an impact on Saturday. Get the full forecast here.

