Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

GIULIANI MI HEARING | President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani participated in a five hour meeting on alleged election fraud in Michigan yesterday. The hearing was hosted by the Michigan Republican Party and during his testimony, Giuliani urged Republican activists to pressure -- and even threaten -- GOP lawmakers to award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump.

REJECTED BALLOTS | The Secretary of State announced that more than 15,000 absentee ballots were rejected in the general election for a variety of reasons, including arriving to clerk's offices after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

INDOOR DINING BAN RULING | A judge refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining during a surge in coronavirus cases, saying the state order has a "plausible explanation" for existing: People can't eat or drink without removing their masks, a step that could spread the coronavirus.

FDA PREDICTIONS | The acting chair of the FDA says the United State could largely be back to normal by summer 2021. The federal government is optimistic that 70-80% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of spring. The Pfizer vaccine could be approved in the next 10 days and Moderna has also applied for emergency approval.

Seasonable temperatures and low snow chances continue through the weekend.

