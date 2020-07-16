Early Morning Rush: Thursday, July 16, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GR SHOOTINGS | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating two separate shooting incidents Wednesday that happened on Wealthy Street. The first happened in the afternoon, near Wealthy Street Market, and the second happened around 11 p.m. near the 900-block of Wealthy Street.

HOLLAND STANDOFF | An armed suspect was been taken into custody after a woman was shot in the face and a short standoff with authorities Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

MHSAA FALL SPORTS | After spring sports were canceled for high schools across the state, the latest uptick in coronavirus cases has people wondering what will happen come fall. Official fall practices are less than a month away, and right now, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is leaning toward starting the fall season as usual.

STUDENT VOTING EVENT | A group of East Kentwood High School students are working together to register recent high school graduates to vote before they head off to college in a series of drive-up voter registration events this week. They started on Tuesday and the events run until Friday.

FORECAST | Thursday will feature morning showers, followed by partial afternoon clearing. It will be very warm and humid, with high temperatures around 85°. Get the full forecast here.

