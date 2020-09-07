Early Morning Rush: Thursday, July 9, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

RISK LEVEL INCREASE | The Grand Rapids region has moved into an even higher risk category after three weeks of "persistent spread" of COVID-19. Kent County health officials reminded residents that "we're not through this. COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon."

WHITMER PROVIDES UPDATE | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update on the state’s response efforts to COVID-19 at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9.

NO WATER SHUTOFFS | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended an order that extended protections for Michigan residents who have had water services shut off through Dec. 31, 2020. Whitmer said extending these protections was the "right thing to do" and that she would remain committed to working with legislatures and the federal government to develop to long-term policy solutions

OTTAWA COUNTY CRASH | A 15-year-old girl from Hudsonville was injured after driving a four wheeler into a Jeep Wednesday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

FORECAST | After several virtually dry days some much-needed rainfall is on the way. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.