Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

SPECTRUM HEALTH UPDATE | COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Michigan, as well as positivity rates and hospitalizations. Spectrum Health held a press briefing to discuss the rapid rise in positivity rates in West Michigan, what the community can do to flatten the curve, as well as new visitor restrictions and testing limitations.

PEDSTRIAN HIT | Police in Wyoming are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. It's not yet clear if that person was hurt or what exactly caused the crash.

TRACKING ETA | Tropical Storm Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Florida around 4 a.m. EST. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Eta continues to produce heavy rain and strong winds across parts of west-central Florida, including the Tampa Bay region.

WMU'S WILD WIN | Western Michigan captured a wild win Wednesday night. The Broncos scored 13 points in the last 45 seconds to beat Toledo -- using an onside kick and a fake spike to secure the victory. The Broncos are now 2 and 0 on the shortened six game season.

FORECAST | Back to sunny skies and seasonable temperatures Thursday before a cooler Friday. Get the full forecast here.

