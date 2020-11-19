Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MICHIGAN COVID RANK | Michigan is among the five deadliest states for COVID-19. The state says it has the fifth most COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., and it ranks sixth for the most cases. Michigan has seen more than a 400% increase in new cases since Oct. 1.

MHSAA SCHEDULE | The MHSAA has released a plan to finish the fall high school sports season. High school football playoffs will resume on Dec. 15 and end on Dec. 29. Volleyball quarterfinals would start on Dec. 15, with state finals on Dec. 19. Swimming and diving finals would take place on Dec. 22-23.

XAVIER TILLMAN DRAFTED | Grand Rapids native Xavier Tillman is heading to Memphis. He was selected Wednesday night, early in the second round, then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Tillman played basketball at Grand Rapids Christian then when on to Michigan State.

FORECAST | Highs reach the 60s Thursday while winds will be gusty through the day. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.