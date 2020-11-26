Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GR SHOOTING | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a possible shooting at a gas station on the city's northeast side. It happened early Thursday morning and it's not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

UNEMPLOYMENT SCAM | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning people about scammers posing at the Unemployment Insurance Agency. Nessel said scammers will send emails from a Gmail account with a UIA release, but that no government agency would use a Gmail account. Nessel said no one should respond to the email and if you did, to report it to the UIA immediately.

FIRE SAFETY | The Grand Rapids Fire Department is reminding people of easy tips to keep kitchens safe while cooking up Thanksgiving feasts today. Things like never leave food cooking unattended, always keep stovetops clean and clear of anything that could catch fire, and do not use water or a fire extinguisher on a grease fire. See more of the tips here.

FORECAST | Fog and low clouds into Thanksgiving followed by sunshine and seasonable weather. Get the full forecast here.

