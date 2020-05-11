Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

ELECTION RESULTS LATEST | There is still no clear winner yet in the presidential election. Results are still needed for three key swing states that could decide who wins the election: Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada. Officials say the states are expected to release more numbers Thursday.

TRUMP CONTESTING BALLOTS | The Trump campaign has promised legal challenges in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada. The claims vary, but in Michigan, the campaign claims Republican poll watchers were given "meaningful access" in some locations.

PETERS WINS SENATE | Democratic Sen. Gary Peters will serve another term in the Senate after beating Republican challenger John James. Peters' victory means Michigan will continue to have two Democratic senators.

MICHIGAN COVID-19 RECORD | On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a new record daily case total of 4,101. The total number of cases is now 192,096.

FORECAST | A slightly cooler and cloudier Thursday, then sunshine and possible record-breaking highs this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

