Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

GVSU ORDER LIFTED | The 'stay in place' order at Grand Valley State University expires at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. The university issued the order two week ago amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Now, GVSU is reported just 122 active cases.

BOW HUNTING SEASON | Bow hunting season starts today and hunters may notice some changes at DNR deer check stations. The DNR is facing budget cuts and staffing shortages, due to the pandemic as well as a drop in license sales over the years. It could mean fewer check stations, longer wait times, and testing fewer deer for chronic wasting disease.

RACIST ZOOM HACK | A virtual town hall on anti-racism in Spring Lake was hacked with racist messages. It happened Monday night with users playing racist audio messages, posting racist slurs, and even pulling up pornography. The group hosting the town hall reported it to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

FORECAST | More rain and thunderstorms possible on Thursday as even cooer air moves into the Great Lakes.

