Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

HOLLAND MASCOT | Holland Public Schools notified parents that the district is taking a closer look at the name of their mascot "The Dutch" and would be forming an advisory committee of community members to discuss its continued use or changing it.

MORE CHARGES IN KIDNAPPING PLOT | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told ABC News Wednesday that additional people have been charged at the state level for their alleged involvement in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Nessel said she could not give additional details, but she did say she believes more people may have been involved in the plot.

GRAND RAPIDS SOCIAL ZONES | The Grand Rapids City Commission approved the extension of the social zones throughout the city trough May 31, 2021. The city says it will also be offering grants to help businesses with outdoor heating and shelter areas.

FORECAST | Thursday will be mostly cloud, breezy, and colder with scattered showers. The major change in the temperatures lasts through the rest of the week. Get the full forecast here.

