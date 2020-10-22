Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

FINAL DEBATE | President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are set to square off in Nashville for their final debate Thursday. Each candidate, separated by large plexiglass shields, will be muted while the other answers initial questions.

REMEMBERING SECCHIA | Grand Rapids businessman and philanthropist Peter Secchia has died at the age of 83. He experienced health issues for several months and was receiving care at home. He also recently contracted COVID-19, which was a contributing factor to his dead.

ACB COMMITTEE VOTE | The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret on Thursday, setting up for the final confirmation vote on Monday. Senate Democrats are expected to boycott today's vote, but there is little they can do to prevent Republicans from pushing forward. Once Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court, it would lock in a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court for years to come.

FORECAST | Rain and a few thunderstorms roll through Thursday before much warmer temperatures arrive. Get the full forecast here.

