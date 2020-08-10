Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

GR CRASH | Police say a reckless driver in an SUV did not stop when police tried to pull them over. A short time later, officers found the SUV crashed into a utility pole on Grand Rapids' southeast side. That person has not been located yet.

AMAZON FACILITY | A new Amazon facility has been approved in Kent County. The 113,000 square foot warehouse would be built on Four Mile Road in Walker -- across the street from Kenowa High School. It's expected to bring up to 200 jobs to the area.

VP DEBATE TAKEAWAYS | The vice presidential debate featured cooler heads Wednesday night with Vice President Mike Pence taking on Sen. Kamala Harris. The two sparred on a variety of topics including the pandemic, racial politics, and the Supreme Court.

FORECAST | Sunshine and 60s Thursday give way to hazy skies and 70s by Friday.

