Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

SPORTS & FACE COVERINGS | A new executive order released Wednesday made it mandatory that student athletes participating in football, volleyball and soccer, along with other close-contact sports, have to mask up during competition.

TRUMP IN MICHIGAN | President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Michigan today -- one day after Democratic challenger Joe Biden did the same. The president is expected to speak at an airport in Saginaw County this evening.

CENSUS PUSH | The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is about three weeks away and there is $470 million at stake for schools, health care, roads and other vital services. Grand Rapids leaders and community partners are urging everyone to complete it.

FORECAST | Temperatures begin to climb Thursday but it'll be a few days before seasonal temperatures return. Get the full forecast here.

