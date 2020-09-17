Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

WYOMING SHOOTING | Police in Wyoming are investigating after a two people, ages 16 and 20, were killed in drive-by shooting Wednesday. No arrests were made.

GVSU STAY IN PLACE | Health officials are asking Grand Valley State University students to "stay in place" whether they live on or off campus. The order will be in effect for the next 14 days.

GRPS LISTENING SESSION | Grand Rapids Public Schools wants input from parents on how the school year is going so far. Thursday night there will be a districtwide listening session on Zoom from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

FORECAST | Hazy skies clear and cool temperatures move in through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

