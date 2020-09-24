Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

PROTEST IN GR | Hundreds of people gathered downtown Grand Rapids, chanting Breonna Taylor's name, Wednesday afternoon. The protest, which was organized in solidarity with Louisville, happened not long after the announcement that none of the officers involved in the case would be charged for her death.

ABSENTEE VOTING | Absentee voting begins in Michigan today. Ballots will be mailed out today to those who requested them and they can either be mailed back or dropped off at any Clerk's office or drop-box location. Absentee voters do have the option to spoil their ballot anytime up until the day of the election. Here's a list of other important dates for Michigan voters.

RBG LIES IN REPOSE | Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday by grieving family, colleagues, and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon. She will lie in repose for two days at the court, where she served 27 years and, before that, argued six cases for gender equality in the 1970s.

FORECAST | Unseasonably warm temperatures continue into the weekend followed by unseasonably cool temperatures next week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.