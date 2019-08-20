GRPS IS BACK TO SCHOOL | Summer for many students in West Michigan is coming to a close -- for those in Grand Rapids, that means today. Grand Rapids Public Schools is among many districts that start school Tuesday, August 20. Other districts won't gear up until next week, or even under after Labor Day.

MUSK. HEIGHTS SCHOOL KICK OFF PARTY | The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System doesn't start school until Sept. 3, but they're kicking off the year with a back to school party. There students can get to know teachers and other students, as well as tour the newly reopened pool.

TEEN KILLED SHIELDING SISTER | A 16-year-old Muskegon boy's family says he died shielding his younger sister from gunfire at a birthday party Saturday night. Zamarian Cooper's mother says he "wasn't a bad kid. Never had a criminal history or trouble with the law. He was loved by everybody."

GIRL MAULED BY 3 DOGS | A 9-year-old Detroit girl died after she was mauled by three dogs on Monday. Not many details have been released on the incident, but one of the dogs was shot and killed -- the other two were secured by their owner. The girl was riding her bike with another child when the dogs attacked.

FORECAST | After Tuesday, rain chances will be in short supply in West Michigan. Today will be partly sunny, very warm and very humid with an afternoon shower possible.

