Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, July 12

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, July 12.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — OLIVE TOWNSHIP HOMICIDE:

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a domestic assault that turned deadly in Olive Township Monday evening.

Police say she died from apparent knife wounds.

A 45-year-old suspect is in custody after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police say.

The first probable cause of monkeypox is here, according to Kent County Health Department officials.

West Michigan health officials say this is something to be aware of, but not overly concerned about because it's not as easily transmissible as COVID-19.

A group of protestors gathered outside a wedding venue in Grand Rapids Monday night. They were concerned about online posts that the owners are denying LGBTQ community members from getting married there.

Owners of The Broadway Avenue Wedding and Event Venue made their views public last week in an Instagram post saying they will not host gay weddings based on their Christian beliefs.

FORECAST:

Humidity levels drop the rest of the week with only minor thunderstorm chances.

Full forecast here.

