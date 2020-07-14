Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

PRONTO PUPS CONTROVERSY | The owner of Grand Haven's Pronto Pup deactivated and reactivated its Facebook page, issuing multiple apologies after a since deleted controversial post went up. The owner claims the post about wearing masks, the seriousness of coronavirus, Michigan militias and police funding was for his personal page.

FORD'S BIRTHDAY | Wreaths will be placed at the Grand Rapids grave of former President Gerald Ford to mark the 107th anniversary of his birth, including one from President Donald Trump. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the museum's Facebook at 9 a.m.

GRPD INTERNAL INVESTIGATION | Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne said he initiated an internal affairs investigation after officers confronted a group of demonstrators downtown Sunday evening. Payne said he's heard concerns about the incident, which is what prompted the internal investigation.

SOUTH HAVEN DROWNING | Authorities have shut down a portion of a beach in South Haven while they continue searching for a man who is believed to have drowned while swimming over the weekend. The search continued through Monday afternoon, but it is now considered a recovery mission.

FORECAST | Temperatures once again trend warmer than average this week. Get the full forecast here.