Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.
WHITMER'S AUTHORITY | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary, pointing to an epidemic-powers law her administration has used since a setback at the state Supreme Court. 

SCHOOL OUTBREAKS | Several West Michigan schools have been added to the state's COVID-19 outbreak list, including Grand Rapids Christian, Godfrey Elementary, Zeeland Christian, and Coopersville High School. All high school will more to virtual learning tomorrow, as part of MDHHS 3-week pause on social gatherings. 

VOTER FRAUD LAWSUIT | A conservative group alleging voter fraud in Michigan has moved to dismiss the lawsuit -- less than a week after suing. An attorney for the group declined to say why they were ending their lawsuits, but confirmed there were no other cases pending. 

FORECAST | Temperatures gradually warm to the 50s later in the week. Get the full forecast here.

