Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

BOARD CERTIFICATION | The Michigan State Board of Canvassers certified the general election results Monday. They were certified with a three to nothing vote, with one member abstaining, meaning Michigan's 16 electoral votes will go to Joe Biden. President Trump and support groups can still request an audit or recount.

BIDEN TRANSITION | The White House had signaled that it will begin the transition process to a Biden presidency. The General Services Administration says the formal transition process will behind. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadow also sent a memo to staff, saying the White House will ensure a smooth transfer of power.

KEY FOB CAR THEFTS | Authorities across West Michigan are seeing a rise on car thefts. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, there's been more than 400 car theft break ins since Oct. 1. In Kalamazoo, criminals have been hacking into key fob signals to break in.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler, with light snow moving from south to north and then changing to rain by late afternoon.

