Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

ELECTION DAY | Nov. 3 is Election Day and voter turnout is expected to be higher than any election in recent memory. More than 100 million people have already cast their ballot, and early and mail-in voting is going to shatter records. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Here's what you need to know about Election Day in Michigan.

FINAL CAMPAIGN PUSHES | President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were in key states in their final campaign pushes last night. Trump was in Grand Rapids around midnight, speaking to a crowd at the airport. He did the same in 2016, before winning Michigan by just 10,000 votes. Biden spent the final hours of the campaign in Pennsylvania, he held a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh -- looking to flip the state from 2016 after Trump beat Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point.

