Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

HALL ST. BAKERY CRASH | A crash near the Hall Street Bakery in Grand Rapids has left the business damaged. It's not clear what led to the crash, the incident is still under investigation.

WHITMER PLOT HEARING | Five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are expected in a Grand Rapids federal court Tuesday. A judge will decide if the men are allowed bail or not.

SCOTUS HEARINGS | More than 20 senators will grill Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday in the second day of her confirmation hearing. This is the first day she will answer questions from senators. The Senate is expected to confirm Barrett before Election Day.

FORECAST | Tuesday morning will be sunny, partly cloudy, before becoming breezy in the afternoon and seasonable. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.