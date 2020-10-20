x
Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.
WHITMER ON NIGHTLINE | In an interview on ABC's Nightline, Whitmer called out the White House for the 'ugly rhetoric' that played a role in the alleged conspiracy against her. She also addressed what the experience has been like for her family.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE | President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their mics cut off in Thursday's debate, while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the topics. 

HOLLAND MASCOT CHANGE | Holland Public Schools is considering changing their mascot. They have used the Dutch mascot for decades, but say that because a growing number of students and families no longer identify as Dutch the mascot did not invite a sense of belonging. 

FORECAST | Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Chances for rain continue as temperatures fluctuate through the week. Get the full forecast here.

