Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

SPECTRUM HOSPITALIZATIONS | With positive COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the country, Spectrum Health in West Michigan has reported a record-high of COVID-19 in-patients. More than 150 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus at Spectrum.

ACB CONFIRMATION | Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, just days before the election. Her confirmation secures a likely conservative court majority for years to come.

CAMPAIGNS IN MICHIGAN | Both campaigns are going to be in Michigan several times over the next seven days. President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Lansing Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Flint area on Wednesday. Jill Biden will campaigning in the battleground state on Thursday and Joe Biden will making a stop in Michigan on Saturday.

FORECAST | Tuesday morning will feature a few lake-effect rain and/or snow shower before becoming sunny and cold. Temperatures will remain cooler than average through the weekend, but sunshine is expected to return. Get the full forecast here.

